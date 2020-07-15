Sheldon Riley’s not done with TV talent shows just yet

Sheldon Riley isn’t done with TV talent competitions just yet it seems. The Aussie teenager who appeared on The Voice Australia in 2018 and 2019 has popped up on another TV talent show.

This time Sheldon’s having a crack at American’s Got Talent hoping to impress Howie Mandell, Simon Cowell and Sophia Vergara with his combination of fashion and music. When he first hits the stage though Sheldon refuses to chat to the judges and turns his back on them when they try to engage him in conversation.

The episode is yet to air in Australia, but if you want to see how Sheldon goes in his US audition watch the clip below.

OIP Staff

