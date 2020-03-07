Sherry Pie disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race over catfishing allegations

A contestant of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has been disqualified from the competition ahead of the second premiere episode today.

Allegations about Sherry Pie, also known as Joey Gugliemelli, emerged this week – with five men accusing the queen of posing as a casting director named Alison Mossey online to obtain various videos.

After an accusation went viral online, BuzzfeedNews spoke to the five men about the allegations, leading to an admission and apology from Gugliemelli. One of the men speaking to Buzzfeed said he was asked to masturbate on camera for ‘Alison’.

“I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself,” Gugliemelli wrote on Facebook.

“I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”

A spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder, the broadcaster and production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, issued a statement today ahead of Sherry Pie’s scheduled debut in this year’s split premiere.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the statement reads.

“Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

The statement appears to confirm that Sherry had made it to the finale – the only episode aside from the reunion that has not been filmed in advance. Sherry is however no longer welcome to appear at the finale, or be eligible for the crown.

OIP Staff