Show some love to RTRFM 92.1 for Radio Love Month this May

Beloved local community radio station RTRFM 92.1 are still pumping out the quality content in isolation, and they’re looking for some love this May.

Radio Love Month returns this month, and the station is asking listeners and the community to show some love and make a donation to the station.

The not-for-profit broadcaster has continued to produce music and talks programming throughout this isolation period, 24 hours a day.

“Like many people, we’re learning how to adapt to an unprecedented situation,” the RTRFM team said in a statement.

“As a result, RTRFM presenters have been working hard to create radio from their living rooms and bedrooms and kitchens, all across Perth.”

“More than ever, this is radio which has been made from your neighbourhood, by your community.”

As the station begins making moves to transtition back into live radio mode, RTRFM have reported to lost close to a third of operating revenue to do cancellation of popular fundraising events like local music celebration In The Pines, and the family affair Neon Picnic.

“In the interest in protecting our community, it’s likely that many planned events won’t go ahead in the months to come.”

“We have also seen the devastating effect that some restrictions have had on local business, many of which have been generous supporters of RTRFM.”

“The resulting loss of sponsorship revenue has been difficult, but our sponsors remain our listeners, friends and businesses we will be proud to work with again when possible.”

The station is calling for listeners to show their love however they can. Whether it’s a donation, a phone call, an email or a social media post sharing your love for the station, the presenters, the programs or the tunes.

To get involved, head over to RTRFM.com.au

Disclaimer: OUTinPerth owners Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson volunteer at RTRFM. That’s Graeme’s living room in the photo!

