Sinead O’Connor’s new song focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Sinead O’Connor has released a new recording, she takes on Trouble of the World, a traditional song that was made famous by gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

The singer explained her thoughts on the song saying she saw it being about the journey that everyone is on; “for me the song isn’t about death or dying. More akin, a message of certainty that the human race is on a journey toward making this world paradise and that we will get there.”

The accompanying video was created by filmmaker Don Letts. O’Connor’s scenes were shot in South London on Peckham Rye and coupled with the unique backdrop of Peckham’s grade-two listed Asylum chapel, and were intercut with images of images of recent demonstrations for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The song was produced by Irish producer David Holmes. Holmes has previously released five albums as an artist, it’s a top remixers, and his created dozens of film and television soundtracks.

The song is O’Connor’s first release since 2014. She’d been in the studio working with Holmes when then the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd began and decided to record the song which was central to America’s 1960’s civil rights movement.

Fans will have to wait a while to hear her new album though, it’s not scheduled for release until 2022. The release will be the singer’s eleventh album. Prior to it’s release O’Connor plans to release her memoir documenting her controversy filled life.

Watch the stunning new video.

OIP Staff, image by Donal Moloney.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.