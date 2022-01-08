Singapore charges Titus Low over ‘Only Fans’ content

Singaporean police have charged Titus Low, a social media content creator, with a series of offences relating to images and videos he uploaded to his Only Fans account. The move has been seen as the first step in a crackdown on the social media platform in the conservative island nation.

Titus Low Kaide appeared in a Singaporean court on December 30th after he allegedly continued to access his Only Fans account after authorities warned him to stop posting to the site. He is charged with two counts of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means, and faces additional charges under the Criminal Procedure Code by failing follow directions given by authorities.

Only Fans is a site where members can share adult content, followers usually pay a fee for access to the creators images and videos. The London based service has two million content creators and over 130 million users.

It is believed that the 22 year-old is the first person is Singapore to face charges over using the site. According to court documents Low is uploaded 32 photographs and 29 videos to his account between April and October 2021. Police told him to stop using the account after they received a complaint from a member of the public, they allege that Low failed to follow their directive and uploaded three more photographs and five videos to the platform.

Alongside his Only Fans account, Low can also be found on other social media platforms including Twitter, You Tube, Instagram and TikTok. His content often shows him hanging out in his luxurious apartment, riding in sports cars, heading the gym and having top level beauty treatments.

The Singaporean Police issued a statement saying it was illegal to transmit obscene materials, make a profit from such materials, and encouraged members of the public to report other people who use the platform.

“The police would like to remind the public that it is illegal under the Penal Code to transmit any obscene materials by electronic means.

“It is also against the law to take part in or receive profits from any business where obscene materials are transmitted by electronic means or advertise the sale of obscene materials. Members of the public may wish to lodge a police report if they are aware of persons engaging in such activities.” the Singaporean Police said.

Low is set to return to court in January and could face a fine of up to SD$5,000 or three months imprisonment. He released a YouTube video outlining his predicament.

In the video Low said he had turned to creating content on Only Fans when he struggled to support himself, and after images he posted to his ‘Only Fans account began appearing on other website he suffered “anxiety and adjustment disorder”.

“I know I put myself out there, but people sometimes don’t realise I’m human as well.” Low said.

Low said in October five police officers had arrived at him home and confiscated his mobile phone and computers, and suddenly having no source of income he was put under additional stress. After months of investigation he was arrested and charged with the offences.

The content creator said he was now faced with the challenge of maintaining his lifestyle and dealing with expensive purchases he’d committed to before his arrest.

In the video Titus Low says he realises his case is bigger than just his situation as there are many people in Singapore making a living via creating content for the adult site.

