Singaporean drag performer Kira Moon allegedly assaulted

Singaporean drag performer Kira Moon has reported that she and a friend were subjected to derogatory verbal abuse before being physically assaulted early in the morning on 10th March. Police are now investigating the incident.

Warning: This story has details of physical assault which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Kira Moon shared that a group of 8 men at Marina Bay Sands precinct spotted her and a friend after a night out. Without provocation one man began verbally abusing her with derogatory slurs spoken in Malay. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45am.

When Kira approached the group one of the men allegedly pulled off her wig, causing her head to collide with a glass panel. When her friend tried to intervene they were allegedly surrounded by the men, punched, and then kicked and stomped on when lying on the ground.

Kira Moon shared details of the incident on social media, and Singapore’s police are now investigating.

“I feel that it’s important that we stand up for ourselves.” Kira Moon said. “By speaking out about what happened, I hop authorities take our community’s concerns seriously and fairly.”

Local rights group Pink Dot said the incident was a reminder that LGBTQ+ people continue to face harassment and persecution in Singapore.

“This is especially the case for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, who face increased risks of abuse and violence, simply for being different.” the group said in a statement.

Pink Dot suggested that it might be time for the Singaporean government to send a strong message that threats and abuse directed at LGBTQ people will not be tolerated. Singapore removed it’s colonial era laws against homosexuality in late 2022.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

