Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but still “very unwell”

Bonnie Tyler has been taken out of the induced coma she was placed into last month, but representatives for the singer say she is still “very unwell”.

The singer was rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, in May after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. She was later placed into a coma. Tyler has lived in Portugal for many years.

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In a statement, her representatives said she was slowly recovering.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” the statement read. “Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process.”

The statement added that Tyler’s doctors remain optimistic about her recovery, despite the lengthy rehabilitation expected ahead.

“Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time.”

Tyler’s unexpected illness has forced a string of live dates to be cancelled.

“We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause, but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances,” the statement continued. “We hope to see you next year instead.”

Representatives also said that Tyler was unaware of the many messages fans had sent wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

The singer scored her biggest hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She is best known for Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero, and It’s a Heartache. Tyler represented the UK at Eurovision in 2013, and in 2023 she was awarded an MBE for her services to music.

Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins and hails from Wales. She spoke with OUTinPerth back in 2017.