Sink your teeth into West Australian Ballet’s ‘Dracula’ at Crown

Head to the Crown Theatre and catch the West Australian Ballet’s outstanding production of Dracula.

Follow Dracula, whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his lost love Mina – and in doing so begins a reign of terror and seduction, draining the life from those around her to get what he desires.

The OUTinPerth team have published two reviews of previous productions of the bloody ballet – with both garnering five-star reviews.

After seeing it’s previous seasons we noted, choreographer Krzysztof Pastor delivers “a neo-classical dance that seamlessly combines the traditions of classical ballet with modern contemporary dance. His style is perfect for this sensual and dark work.” and his choreography “carefully balances cutting edge modern ballet moves alongside a healthy dose of classical romanticism.”

When it came to the sets and costumes we said, “The team of Phil R Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, who work together to create the sets and costumes, have delivered some phenomenally stunning work.”

Plus we had heaps of praise for the music saying, “The engrossing score created by Wojeciech Chynowski, creates a world filled with sensuality, energy and impending danger.”

Most importantly the work is performed by some exceptionally talented dancers lead by Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella who takes the stage to play the older incarnation of the central character.

West Australian Ballet’s Dracula only has a few performances and ends on 24 August. For tickets and more information head to ticketmaster.com.au

