Sky News host suggests trans people should have names that align with their gender

Sky News host Caroline Marcus has suggested some transgender people retain their birth names, even though they no longer align with their gender, to create ‘gotcha’ moments.

The senior reporter for Sky News was hosting the Credlin program in place of regular host Peta Credlin.

In a discussion with Hobart City Councilor Louise Elliot and Sky News Contributor Kosha Gada, Marcus said she felt transgender people were looking for offences to complain about.

Marcus highlighted that actor Tommy Dorfman, who is transgender, recently had an argument with airline staff when they repeatedly misgendered her.

Dorfman recently shared a video clip on social media where she complains about two staffers at Delta Airlines misgendering her, and the staff respond my threatening to have her escorted out of La Guardia airport for causing a disturbance.

“It’s confusing as well with the names, his name, her name, is Tommy.” Marcus said, before declaring her use of male pronouns to describe Dorfman had been accidental.

Marcus noted that another prominent transgender entertainer Dylan Mulvaney has also retained their birth name.

“It’s confusing for people and it just feels like sometimes people are out to get a ‘gotcha’ moment.” Marcus said.

Dorfman has previously outlined she wanted to retain her birth name because she is named after her late uncle.

“I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying,” Dorfman said when they announced their gender transition back in 2021.

Transgender people will often choose an entirely new name when sharing their gender transformation, while some may opt for a more masculine or feminine version of their current name, other just keep the name they’ve always used.

Western Australian based support group Transfolk of WA notes that there are over 30 different places a person may need to update their name once it is changed.

Louise Elliot, who misgendered Dorfman throughout the segment, said the actor was “bastardising” the English language and forcing ‘compelled speech’ on people.

“Tommy is looking for offence and looking to compel the speech of others.” Elliot said.

Elliot, who was a speaker at Kellie-Jay Keen’s Let Women Speak tour during its Hobart stop earlier this year, is a prominent campaigner against transgender rights.

Her appearance at the rally has led to accusations that she incited “”hatred on the basis of gender identity”. She is due to appear before the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after a complaint was lodged against her over the speech. Elliot has indicated she will defend the action.

“My legal team is ready, we know how important this case is, how important this is for protecting our implied constitutional rights, our right to freedom of belief, freedom of expression, freedom of political communication.

“Bring it on, because the truth and women’s rights are too important for us to back down.” Elliot said during an earlier appearance on The Bolt Report.

