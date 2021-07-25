Actor Tommy Dorfman announces she’s transitioned

Actor Tommy Dorfman has announced that she’s transitioned gender and will no longer be taking on male roles.

“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today. My pronouns are she/her.” Dorfman shared in an Instagram post this week.

The actor is best known for the television series 13 Reasons Why where she played Ryan Shaver. Dorfman has also appeared on Jane the Virgin, American Princess, and Love, Victor.

“I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.” Dorfman said on Instagram.

Speaking to TIME magazine the actor said they would not be changing their name.

“I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying,” Dorfman added. “This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.”

The actor is taking on their first female role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming film Sharp Stick.

Dorfman also shared that transitioning had affected her relationship with husband Peter Zurkuhlen.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends.” Dorfman said.

Zurkuhlen showed his support for Dorfman’s announcement, posting to Instagram; “So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you.”

