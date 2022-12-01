Sky News linguist says LGBTQIA stands for “a bunch of people who don’t really belong together”

Sky News media commentator and resident linguist says LGBTQIA stands for “a bunch of people who don’t really belong together”.

Kel Richards made the comment during an appearance on the Sky News Program Credlin, where he was discussing the most searched words of the year according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary.

Chatting with host Peta Credlin Richards worked his way through the list of the most searched words of the year highlighting words including oligarch, omicron, raid and sentient. But when it came to LGBTQIA Richards simply referred to the acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual people as “the alphabet”.

The commentator said its definition was “a bunch of people who don’t really belong together.”

It’s not the first time Richards has had negative comments to say about the queer community. Back in 216 he was the winner of a GLORIA, the awards that highlight outrageous, ridiculous, and ignorant comments.

Richard received the Media Award for his comments on the Safe Schools anti-bullying program when he claimed people were trying to recruit and sexualize children.

“You really are doing something really dangerous and really terrible to those children.” According to Richards, the Safe Schools program is “an attempt to sexualize and recruit children for the gay and lesbian movement.” He summed it up as “disgusting gay and lesbian propaganda.”

Sadly, the awards have now ended, and Richards won’t be able to add another trophy to his cabinet.

OIP Staff

