Slowdive book an Australian tour for April and May with Beach Fossils

Acclaimed British band Slowdive will be touring Australia this April and May and it’ll all kick off with a show at the Astor Theatre in Perth.

The tour will start on Wednesday 30th April before heading to Melbourne for a show at Festival Hall on Saturday 3rd May, the bands will then play Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Sunday 4th, followed by a show at the Enmore Theatre in inner-city Sydney on Tuesday 6th, and a final date at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday 8th.

The British shoegaze pioneers last had a sold-out tour of Australia and 2023, and the combination of them with New York’s Beach Fossils will make this a in-demand gig to go to.

Slowdive photographed by Ingrid Pop.

Fans can expect to hear timeless favourites from their stellar discography including from early albums like Souvlaki as well as 2023’s everything is alive.

With five studio albums, countless headline tours and slots at the biggest festivals in the world under their belt, Slowdive have cemented their status as shoegaze royalty. Widely renowned for their enigmatic sound, they continue to create lush soundscapes and dreamy atmospheres with their heavy use of guitar effects and muted vocals.

Slowdive was formed in Reading in 1989 by childhood friends Neil Halstead (vocals, guitar) and Rachel Goswell (vocals). Later welcoming Christian Savill (guitar), Nick Chaplin (bass) and Simon Scott (drums), the band signed to Creation Records in 1990, finding themselves alongside bands like My Bloody Valentine.

Their genre-defining 1994 album Souvlaki propelled the band to the forefront of the alternative scene, and it’s now sitting at 376 million Spotify streams.

Having been discovered by a new generation, they returned from a 22-year hiatus in 2017 with their monumental self-titled album. Winning Album of the Year award at the 2018 Libera Awards, Slowdive marked a new phase of the band’s legacy.

New York City’s Beach Fossils have a similar dreamy sound to their music which makes them the perfect pairing for the tour.

Tickets are on sale now.