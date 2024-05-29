Search
‘Smalltown Boy’ gets a makeover for its 40th anniversary

Culture

We celebrated the 40th anniversary of Bronski Beat’s iconic track Smalltown Boy last week, but now it’s getting a re-release and a makeover.

In July a limited-edition picture disc and new CD will be released with fresh remixes of the song. The vinyl version will include the original edit, plus a new Absolute rework.

The CD version will come with the original version, the reprise version, a symphonic version, a sunset version, and the Absolute rework.

If you are a fan of the band though you might want to move fast, there’s only 1000 copies of each being created.

The new Absolute Rework is also available digitally and can be downloaded now from iTunes.

Head to the Bronski Beat website if you want to get hold of one of the physical copies.

News

UK Labour suspend Lloyd Russell-Moyle, forcing him out of the election

0
The MP says he will fight to clear his name.
News

Youth engagement grants announced

0
Including support for a Rainbow Ball for LGBTIQA+ youth in the mid-west.
Culture

Max Richter to undertake his first ever world tour

0
He'll be playing a concert in Perth in February 2025.
History

On This Gay Day | Transgender trailblazer Christine Jorgensen was born

0
In 1951 she was the first US citizen to undergo gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatment.

UK Labour suspend Lloyd Russell-Moyle, forcing him out of the election

Graeme Watson -
The MP says he will fight to clear his name.
Youth engagement grants announced

Graeme Watson -
Including support for a Rainbow Ball for LGBTIQA+ youth in the mid-west.
Max Richter to undertake his first ever world tour

Graeme Watson -
He'll be playing a concert in Perth in February 2025.
