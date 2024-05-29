‘Smalltown Boy’ gets a makeover for its 40th anniversary

We celebrated the 40th anniversary of Bronski Beat’s iconic track Smalltown Boy last week, but now it’s getting a re-release and a makeover.

In July a limited-edition picture disc and new CD will be released with fresh remixes of the song. The vinyl version will include the original edit, plus a new Absolute rework.

The CD version will come with the original version, the reprise version, a symphonic version, a sunset version, and the Absolute rework.

If you are a fan of the band though you might want to move fast, there’s only 1000 copies of each being created.

The new Absolute Rework is also available digitally and can be downloaded now from iTunes.

Head to the Bronski Beat website if you want to get hold of one of the physical copies.