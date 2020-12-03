Soak up some film favourites under the stars with Moonlight Cinema



Enjoy some cinema under the stars with Moonlight Cinema’s December season, which kicks off tonight.

This year Moonlight Cinemas are celebrating 25 years with a program full of nostalgic hits and silver screen favourites.

Tonight the team are going back a quarter of a century to their first ever 1995 screening; Quentin Tarantino’s smash hit crime drama Pulp Fiction.

The season continues with Superhero Sundays, featuring the best comic book blockbusters including Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok.

There’s also a selection of breakout cinema from this year, including Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief and the much anticipated mind-bending Christopher Nolan creation Tenet.

Moonlight will also be celebrating the best on screen musicals, with The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge and get in the festive spirit in the lead up to Christmas with Love Actually, Elf, Home Alone and more.

Moonlight Cinema’s December season launches with Pulp Fiction tonight at Kings Park & Botanic Garden. For the full program, head to moonlight.com.au

OIP Staff

