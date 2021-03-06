Sold out Club West revival show to stream performances online

Club West has returned, with the Revival Show tonight 6th March 2021 from 7:30 pm at The Astor Theatre.

Club West are back for one night, though not the last. Another Club West has been confirmed, with the omnipresent character with a sparkly smile and fierce wit, Bob Downe to perform in December.

The community group, starting in 1989 and continuing for 24 years until 2013, created many much loved inclusive events for the community over this time and raising funds for community organisations. Tonight’s Club West Revival funds will be donated towards AYLA Inc. who provide crisis and transitional accommodation service solely for the LGBTI community.

Doors of the historic Art Deco-styled building, The Astor Theatre; are opened to a night of love and support, with lashings of drag and theatre and a highlight performance from the much loved Stryker Meyer who was inducted in 2018 into the Proud Awards – Hall of Fame: an award celebrating the work and achievements of those who have made an exceptional contribution to the visibility and culture of WA’s LGBTI community.

Auslan singers The Normanettes and Ms Burley Chasey storms the stage, amongst many other performers and singers including Club West veterans and new drag babies.

When tickets went on sale, they sold out in less than six days of going online. With limited tickets available due to covid restrictions, the organisers have created a way for the community to view some performances; experiencing the night with two live broadcasted shows presented on youtube.

You can experience live drag in digital realtime, by following the two show performance links below via YouTube from 8pm (link here) and 10pm (link here).

