Soraia channel Romeo and Juliet on new single ‘I Seek Fire’

Philadelphia rockers Soraia have debuted a new, highly cinematic music video for their latest single I Seek Fire.

For the clip, the band once again teamed up with director Sam Shapson (Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Demi Lovato, Poppy) who helmed the video for their radio smash Tight Lipped.

“I love working with Sam Shapson and his whole team on the story of Soraia’s songs,” frontwoman ZouZou Mansour says.

“So far, he’s taken the song and music’s story and turned them into his own films. I first spoke to Sam about what the idea behind the song was – which I had taken from every Shakespearean tragedy I had ever read.”

“Again, like Tight Lipped took from Hamlet with Ophelia, I Seek Fire took directly from the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet.”

“The chorus being,” I wanna die in love, we can live forever”. It expresses genuinely the intensity of my desire to have that kind of love, but extreme fear of it’s enthralling obsession. The intense desire wins out triumphantly in the song.”

“However, Sam took that theme and twisted it to its most dark narrative: the main living character trying to revive her dead lover by any means necessary. We find her just after unburying him and being completely and insanely lost in her obsession to bring him back.”

‘In the end, it doesn’t matter who the rotting man represents; it’s much more about my mad compulsion to revive him – to Hell with all else. It’s both admirable and horrific. Two themes and sides of humanity and myself that I love digging into. Another tragic depiction of love lost.”

I Seek Fire is out now.

Image: Cassandra Panek

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.