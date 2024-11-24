Search
South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

News

South Australian Police have released CCTV footage from a violent attack that occurred in Adelaide’s Rundle Street Mall earlier this month.

The assault is being investigated with the victim’s sexuality being a factor in the incident.

Police were called to Rundle Mall in Adelaide’s city centre about 8.30pm on Sunday 10 November by reports of an assault.

Images released by South Australian Police.

Two men, aged in their 20s, had been approached by a group of three unknown males. One of the suspects pulled on a balaclava and punched and kicked the victims. A second suspect then ran up and allegedly coward punched one of the victims, a 28-year-old man, breaking his jaw.

The third male did not take part in the assault.

A member of the public came to their aid and the suspects ran off, east along Rundle Mall, then north down a side street.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspects. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who recognises either suspect pictured in the CCTV or has any information that may lead to their identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

