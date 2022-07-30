Spend an evening with author David Sedaris this September

One of the world’s pre-eminent authors and humourist David Sedaris returns to Australia in February 2023, following the roaring success of his brand new best-selling book Happy-Go-Lucky.

With five sold out Australian tours behind him, audiences across the country will again be treated to an evening filled with insightful storytelling, piercing observations, unpublished tales, audience Q&As and book signings from one of the greatest satirists of our time.

Kicking off in Hobart on 1 February 2023, An Evening with David Sedaris will tour to Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Brisbane, before concluding in Sydney.

Happy-Go-Lucky, which sees Sedaris at his darkly, personal best, is a The New York Times best seller. He unleashes his trademark sardonic wit to capture the unexpected, poignant and hilarious moments of the pandemic, mercilessly skewering the foibles of our fellow human beings, while at the same time expressing our very human need for connection with each other.

A regular contributor to The New Yorker, over the course of his career Sedaris has penned many collections of personal essays including Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), A Carnival of Snackery, and The Best of Me, with ten million copies of his books published in 25 languages.

His original radio pieces can be heard on public radio show and highly successful podcast, This American Life.

David Sedaris comes to Perth on Friday 3 February. Tickets on sale from Wednesday 3 August at 9am at davidsedaristour.com.au

