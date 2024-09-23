Spilt Milk Festival featuring Troye Sivan adds second Perth date

The first date for the Spilt Milk House Party as sold out and now a second date on Saturday 16 November has been added to the schedule.

Tickets for the additional show will go on sale tomorrow Tuesday, September 24th.

Head to spilt-milk.com.au now to grab your tickets before they’re gone. On sale Tuesday 24 September at 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST.

The concert in Kings Park will feature Troye Sivan, Glass Animals, G Flip, Artemas and Sycco.

Sivan’s career has been riding high with the release of his most recent album Something We Give Each Other which has spawned the hit tunes Rush, Got Me Started, One of Your Girls, and Honey.

Perth fans were disappointed when Sivan didn’t include a hometown show on his world tour itinerary.