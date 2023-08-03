Sports broadcaster’s extraordinary attack on Megan Rapinoe

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

An outspoken US sports broadcaster has delivered an extraordinary tirade directed at queer football player Megan Rapinoe.

US commentator Jason Whitlock told his viewers that he was hoping the US women’s team would lose in their upcoming game against Sweden, all because Megan Rapinoe is a member of the team.

“In the history of sports, no team has needed a comeuppance more than our women’s soccer team,” Whitlock said.

“Rooting against this American Nightmare is not unpatriotic. Rooting for them is.

“Rapinoe is the ultimate pimp. She is the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism. She sees herself as a force for good, a force for freedom and proper femininity.

“She believes she is a threat to the establishment. She is popular, she is wealthy beyond her imagination, sexually liberated and adored by her followers.

“She is a fraud. She hates America because she hates herself. She is toxic. Her attitude pervades the national team.

“At 38, she is only on the roster to further burnish her brand.” Whitlock said. The sports journalist has previously worked for ESPN and Fox Sports, currently hosts a podcast for Blaze Media.

US football player Rapinoe has previous voiced her support for transgender women playing sport, and also been a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Rapinoe is a lesbian and supports many LGBTIQA+ organisations.

She has played 201 international games, scoring 63 goals. Earlier this year she was given the US Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rapinoe is set to retire from the game at the end of the tournament.

Whitlock has previously described transgender people as “satanic”, and part of a coalition built by criminals and “mentally unstable people”. He made those comments during an appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.