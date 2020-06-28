Jackie Weaver takes over a drag bar in new film ‘Stage Mother’

Australian acting legend Jacki Weaver is heading to a gay bar in her new film Stage Mother.

When conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline (Weaver) inherits her recently deceased son’s drag club, she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving alone to San Francisco to save the club from bankruptcy.

In this raucous, racy new environment, she begins to open up and find new meaning for her life, even becoming a mother-figure to the club’s flamboyant performers until a surprise visit threatens to upend her new life. Described as a dance in your seat, music-infused comedy-drama the film includes including Lucy Liu, Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor and drag superstar Jackie Beat.

Weaver was well known in Australia for decades but the international success of 2010’s Animal Kingdom, has seen her career explode with a series of international roles over the last decade. Silver Linings Playbook, Widows, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks and The Disaster Artist have all featured the Australian star.

Stage Mother is directed by Thomas Fitzgerald who previously directed the films The Hanging Garden, Beefcake, The Event, Cloudburst and Splinters. His films often contain LGBTI focused content and stories.

Check out the trailer.

