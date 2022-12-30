Stan original series ‘Bump’ returns for season 3

All episodes of the new season of the smash hit Logie and AACTA-nominated Bump are now streaming on Stan.

The brand new season of Bump picks up five years after the events of season 2, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating co-parenting, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) starting school and a separation that causes them to realise how important family is.

The Chalmers-Davis family; Angie (Logie and AACTA Award-winning actress Claudia Karvan), Dom (Angus Sampson), and Bowie (Christian Byers) are all back, each realising in their own way that life throws us curveballs none of us expected.

The original season of Bump quickly became Stan’s biggest ever premiere, and after two smash-hit seasons captivated audiences in Australia and around the world, the brand new third season takes a huge leap forward – both creatively and literally.

The new season begins nearly five years from where we left off, with Jacinda preparing for her first day of school, and life has changed dramatically for both the Chalmers/Davis and Hernandez clans.

Bump is produced by acclaimed Australian production company Roadshow Rough Diamond and its founders Dan and John Edwards along with Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro.

The series is co-created by Kelsey Munro and Claudia Karvan, with the writing team also consisting of Kelsey Munro, Jessica Tuckwell, Nick Coyle, Dr Fernanda Peñaloza, Timothy Lee and Jessica Redenbach.

Also returning for Season 3 are fan favourites Vince (Ioane Sa’ula), Reema (Safia Arain), Rosa (Paula Garcia), Bernadita (Claudia de Giusti), with plenty of surprises and unexpected twists in-store.

