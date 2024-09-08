Search
Stand Bi Us: Australia’s largest Bi Event is back for a fifth year

Community

Consent, sex, zines, and more are on the agenda at the largest bi+ event in the country.

Giving voice to the B, Stand Bi Us will be back for a fifth consecutive year. Conceived as a way of bringing together the bi+ community during the first year of the pandemic, the event is now a highly anticipated multi-day online and in-person forum.

The Stand Bi Us forum coincides with Bi+ Visibility Day, which falls on September 23 each year.

“Visibility is important for raising awareness of the unique challenges bi+ people face and for dispelling harmful myths and stereotypes,” said a spokesperson.

“Stand Bi Us provides a great opportunity for the bi+ community to build connections, share stories, and learn from one another,” the spokesperson noted.

Organised by Bi+ Collective Australia, the forum has been attended by bi+ people and allies from Australia and around the world.

Two online panels will focus on topical issues: consent and sex. The panel on queering consent will look at consent and pleasure beyond mainstream frameworks. Another panel will explore the who, where, and how of sex in bisexuality, and if bi+ people have double the chances on a Saturday night. 

Other online panels or discussion topics include polyamory, multi-gender attraction, favourite bi+ books, and bi+ people in science. Melbourne and Perth will host family-friendly Bi+ Visibility Day picnics in the park, while Sydneysiders can attend in-person zine making, storytelling and performance, and a huge party. A showcase of bi+ research will feature at Victorian Pride Centre.

All events are free except for BiCONIC x Biversity, a party dedicated to bi+ celebration.

Bi+ Collective Australia is made up of BiCONIC, Bi+ Community Perth, Bi+ Pride Victoria, Bi+SA, Bi Tasmania, Brisbane Bi+ Network, Sydney Bi+ Network, and Sydney Bi+ Social Club.

Further details of Stand Bi Us can be found on their website.

