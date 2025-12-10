Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ is in session next January

Culture

A new entry into the Star Trek pantheon is coming in 2026, as semester begins at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

During a special Paramount+ presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, one of the largest fan conventions in the world, guest star Paul Giamatti, who plays the Klingon and Tellarite Nus Braka, was on site to reveal the exclusive scene on stage.

- Advertisement -

In the scene, the U.S.S. Athena, which serves as both the school and ship for the Starfleet Cadets, comes under sudden attack — only for the assailant to be revealed as Nus Braka.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Giamatti.

The series will premiere globally with two episodes on Thursday, 15 January on Paramount+.

Latest

Culture

‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

0
Farm girl Taylah Simpkins dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin.
Culture

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

0
14 brand new queens from across the USA will be competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Community

Connections gets ready to celebrate the Big 50

0
It'll be one of the biggest parties of the decade.
News

Albanese government accused of double-standards on LGBTIQA+ rights

0
The government has appointed an international envoy to tackle LGBTIQA+ rights, while ignoring calls for an Australia focused role.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

0
Farm girl Taylah Simpkins dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin.
Culture

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

0
14 brand new queens from across the USA will be competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Community

Connections gets ready to celebrate the Big 50

0
It'll be one of the biggest parties of the decade.
News

Albanese government accused of double-standards on LGBTIQA+ rights

0
The government has appointed an international envoy to tackle LGBTIQA+ rights, while ignoring calls for an Australia focused role.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

0
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.

‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

OUTinPerth -
Farm girl Taylah Simpkins dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin.
Read more

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

OUTinPerth -
14 brand new queens from across the USA will be competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Read more

Connections gets ready to celebrate the Big 50

OUTinPerth -
It'll be one of the biggest parties of the decade.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture