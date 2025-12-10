‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ is in session next January

A new entry into the Star Trek pantheon is coming in 2026, as semester begins at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

During a special Paramount+ presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, one of the largest fan conventions in the world, guest star Paul Giamatti, who plays the Klingon and Tellarite Nus Braka, was on site to reveal the exclusive scene on stage.

- Advertisement -

In the scene, the U.S.S. Athena, which serves as both the school and ship for the Starfleet Cadets, comes under sudden attack — only for the assailant to be revealed as Nus Braka.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Giamatti.

The series will premiere globally with two episodes on Thursday, 15 January on Paramount+.