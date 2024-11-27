Search
OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Star Wars’ actor Kelly Marie Tran comes out as queer

Culture

Actor Kelly Marie Tran, best known for playing Rose Tico in the Star Wars films, has shared that she identifies as queer.

The American born actor shared her personal news while discussing her role in an upcoming remake of The Wedding Banquet.

Tran was speaking to Vanity Fair magazine when she said, I haven’t said this publicly yet, but I’m a queer person.”

“The thing that really excited me about it was I got to play a person that I felt like I knew. I don’t feel like I’m acting at all in this movie…. I’m here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I’ve never been in a queer space before. I’ve never truly felt this accepted before.”

Kelly Marie Tran at the world premiere for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at The Shrine Auditorium in 2017. (Shutterstock).

The Wedding Banquet was the breakthrough film for Taiwanese director Ang Lee. He went on to make the arthouse film Eat Drink Man Woman, before making Hollywood films including Brokeback Mountain, Sense and Sensibility, Life of Pi, Hulk, and The Ice Storm.

The original film centers on Wai-Tung, a bisexual Taiwanese immigrant living with his boyfriend in New York. Frustrated by his conservative parents’ constant interference in his love life, Wai-Tung decides to marry a woman from China who needs a green card, hoping this arrangement will grant him the peace and privacy he desires. When his parent’s turn up for the wedding, his boyfriend has to pretend to be his roommate and a giant charade begins.

The remake of the film is director by Andrew Ahn, who previously directed Fire Island. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang, and Joan Chen. It’s due to be released in 2025.

 

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

