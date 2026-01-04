Stars come out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards

It’s one of the first red carpet events and award ceremonies on the year for the film industry, and the stars turned out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Held on Saturday night the awards saw Australian actor Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, and Amanda Seyfried picking up trophies.

There was also awards for Guillermo del Toro’s film Frankenstein, with actors Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth on hand to pick up the Visionary Award. Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal accepted the Vanguard Award.

There was also an appearance from screen legend Jane Fonda who recently celebrated her 88th birthday.

Check out the photos from the awards.

Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal and Amanda Seyfried attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor and Colman Domingo attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Timothée Chalamet, winner of the Spotlight Award, Actor, attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Miley Cyrus, Mahershala Ali and Rose Byrne attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Screen legend Jane Fonda speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)