Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Stars come out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards

News

It’s one of the first red carpet events and award ceremonies on the year for the film industry, and the stars turned out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Held on Saturday night the awards saw Australian actor Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, and Amanda Seyfried picking up trophies.

- Advertisement -

There was also awards for Guillermo del Toro’s film Frankenstein, with actors Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth on hand to pick up the Visionary Award. Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal accepted the Vanguard Award.

There was also an appearance from screen legend Jane Fonda who recently celebrated her 88th birthday.

Check out the photos from the awards.

Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal and Amanda Seyfried attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor and Colman Domingo attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Timothée Chalamet, winner of the Spotlight Award, Actor, attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Miley Cyrus, Mahershala Ali  and Rose Byrne attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
 Screen legend Jane Fonda speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Elle Fanning attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Latest

Culture

Perth artist Kerri Barrie’s impressive wearable artwork showcased

0
Local artist Kerri Barrie makes wearable art works and its been shown on the world's stage.
Culture

Couch Potato: Drag Race returns, Traitors unmasked and Take That

0
We dive into drag and treachery, and get ready to head back to the world of 90s boy bands.
History

On This Gay Day | The Brunswick Four were arrested

0
In 1974 four women took a stand against homophobia in Toronto Canada.
News

Sri Lanka orders investigation into gay links in school curriculum

0
Primary school students were sent to a chat site where people are asked to share their sexual kinks.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Perth artist Kerri Barrie’s impressive wearable artwork showcased

0
Local artist Kerri Barrie makes wearable art works and its been shown on the world's stage.
Culture

Couch Potato: Drag Race returns, Traitors unmasked and Take That

0
We dive into drag and treachery, and get ready to head back to the world of 90s boy bands.
History

On This Gay Day | The Brunswick Four were arrested

0
In 1974 four women took a stand against homophobia in Toronto Canada.
News

Sri Lanka orders investigation into gay links in school curriculum

0
Primary school students were sent to a chat site where people are asked to share their sexual kinks.
Culture

Catch award-winning musical comedy ‘Let’s Unpack That’ at Fringe World

0
Musical comedy duo Kate Wilkins and Nick Harriot are bringing their award-winning show to the west coast for Fringe World.

Perth artist Kerri Barrie’s impressive wearable artwork showcased

Graeme Watson -
Local artist Kerri Barrie makes wearable art works and its been shown on the world's stage.
Read more

Couch Potato: Drag Race returns, Traitors unmasked and Take That

OUTinPerth -
We dive into drag and treachery, and get ready to head back to the world of 90s boy bands.
Read more

On This Gay Day | The Brunswick Four were arrested

OUTinPerth -
In 1974 four women took a stand against homophobia in Toronto Canada.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture