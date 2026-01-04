Stars come out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards

It’s one of the first red carpet events and award ceremonies on the year for the film industry, and the stars turned out for the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Held on Saturday night the awards saw Australian actor Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, and Amanda Seyfried picking up trophies.
There was also awards for Guillermo del Toro’s film Frankenstein, with actors Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth on hand to pick up the Visionary Award. Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal accepted the Vanguard Award.
There was also an appearance from screen legend Jane Fonda who recently celebrated her 88th birthday.
