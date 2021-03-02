Start the bus, the musical ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ is coming to Crown

Following on from the outstanding success of We Will Rock You and the recent The Boy from Oz productions, Platinum Entertainment now brings the WA Premiere season of Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Crown Theatre Perth.

The amazing Cougar Morrison will be staring as Tick (Mtizi), Nick Mayer as Adam (Felicia) and Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn will be Bernadette. The road-trip comedy will be directed by Trevor Patient and feature a cast of thirty performers.

This stage adaptation of the classic Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert tells the story of two Sydney drag artists, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, who are contracted to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs at the behest of Tick’s ex-wife wife, Marion.

On the journey across the desert to Alice Springs, travelling in a converted bus they have christened Priscilla, this unlikely trio encounters eccentric outback characters, misunderstandings both hilarious and serious, acceptance, love and the exuberance of performance.

Things get even more complicated when Tick reveals his ulterior motive for the trip: he has an 8-year old son he’s never met who now wishes to meet his father.

With wardrobes of outrageous costumes and a catalogue of iconic pop songs such as It’s Raining Men, What’s Love Got to do with It, Shake Your Groove Thing, Hot Stuff’, Boogie Wonderland and the classic LGBTQ+ anthem, I Will Survive, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a celebration of everything that makes us human.

The season opens on 7th May, tickets on sale Wednesday 3 March – www.ticketmaster.com.au

