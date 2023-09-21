Stephen Fry injured in fall from stage at London O2 Arena

Beloved British actor and TV presenter Stephen Fry has been injured after he fell from a stage at the end of a presentation in London.

The accident occurred last week when Fry was presenting at the CogX, an artificial intelligence and tech festival, held at the O2 Arena in London.

Fry reportedly fell almost two metres when he was exiting the stage and left the venue in a wheelchair and was taken to hospital for treatment. It’s not clear if he remains in hospital and his representatives have not made any comment/

A spokesperson for the festival said they were wishing hm a swift recovery.

“We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details.”

Witnesses to the accident have reported that the stage was quite dark when the much-loved actor made his exit, and the stairs to the stage may not have had a suitable handrail.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service confirmed that a man was taken to hospital after suffering rib and leg injuries but could not confirm the identity of the patient.

Fry is a multifaceted British polymath known for his exceptional contributions to the worlds of entertainment, literature, and intellectual discourse. He first gained recognition as a comedian and actor, notably in the comedy duo Fry and Laurie alongside Hugh Laurie, and through his role as Jeeves in the television series Jeeves and Wooster.

He’s written novels, several volumes of autobiography, hosted quiz shows, appeared in films, hosted many documentaries and been a prominent LGBTIQA+ rights activist.

