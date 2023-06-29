Steps turn down show in Dubai over ‘no mention of sexuality’ clause

“I’m at a point in my life now where my morals and what I strive for is more important that that pot of gold gig was in Dubai,” he said. The BBC has reported on the interaction.

Homosexuality in illegal in the United Arab Emirates and same-sex activity is punishable by imprisonment. People can also be charged with public indecency for kissing in public or for wearing clothes that is deemed to be for the opposite gender.

Watkins came out as gay in a 2007 interview with British newspaper The Sun.

The band’s decision drew praise from other performers including Jimmy Somerville. Somerville was one the first prominent gay musicians fronting 80’s bands Bronski Beat and The Communards before launching a successful solo career.

“It’s a TRAGEDY other artists don’t have the same guts and principles and will go where the fat wad of £ is dangled. They’ll perform places where women’s freedoms are denied. Where LGBQT+ can face being (and have been) executed.” Somerville posted to Twitter, dropping on of the band’s biggest hits into his message.

“Where regimes suppress, jail and torture dissident voices. Shame on those who look the other way coz all they see is the dangling fat wad of £. RESPECT TO STEPS!!!! Jimmy x” he said.

Singer Tereza Bazar, who was part of the pop duo Dollar, also praised the band’s decision describing it as admirable.

