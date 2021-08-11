Stevan drops moody video for smooth new single ‘Hope It’s Not’

Wollongong-based artist Stevan returns with a new video for his latest single Hope It’s Not.

Produced by the ARIA-nominated Louis Schoorl (5 Seconds Of Summer, Kiiara, Girls’ Generation), Hope It’s Not showcases Stevan’s expressive vocals through a confession of being scared of, and simultaneously in search of real love and intimacy.

Directed by Ben Devlin and Benjamin Ling (Mude), today’s video expands on the track’s chilled rhythms and dreamy setting. Laced with warm, gentle hues, and shot to appear as one long take with seamless transitions from a bedroom setting to a solo jam in a neon-lit underpass, Stevan is shown pondering the bliss of romance, not knowing if he’s ready for it.

About the track, he has said: Hope It’s Not is about finding the right person at the wrong time. Well maybe not wrong time but an unexpected time. And adjusting to the feeling of not being ready for love, to acknowledging your true feelings despite being conflicted.”

Through this indecision, Stevan keeps his heart on his sleeve, portraying vulnerability while still maintaining his signature laid back, playful cadence.

Director Ben Develin says on the video, “We came into the shoot with a really strong idea of tone and compositional style. We actually intended to shoot way more montage sequences, but within the first 20 minutes of being on set – we felt pretty inspired to instead shoot more elaborate single takes. In the end, the music video is only 6 shots cut together (with the odd disguised edit to make each shot flow into the next).”

Assistant Director Benjamin Ling also says, “His [Stevan’s] appreciation and understanding of cinema made the collaboration a really rewarding one. The video that you see now focuses on more intimate and personal level, shining a spotlight on the track, the personality and character that is Stevan.”

The exquisite chill-pop gem to follow up his highly-acclaimed 2020 mixtapes, Just Kids and Ontogeny, Hope It’s Not arrived this year to even more praise from the likes of NME, Sniffers, Purple Sneakers, triple j, community radio, Spotify playlisting and more. The single also arrived off the back of a packed start to the year, teaming up with Taka Perry for the triple j- added single, Twenty, as well as collaborating with Swedish artist and vlogger Mimi Bay on Pick Me Up, and delivering a collaboration with Australian born Budjerah on his track Pyro, featuring rapper JK-47.

Additionally in recent months, Stevan linked up with Sycco and Hauskey at the 2021 APRA Music Awards for a special live rendition of Tame Impala’s Lost In Yesterday, amassing widespread applause including Kevin Parker himself. Additionally, fans can keep up with the rising musical talent, through his podcast, On My Mind which explores his developing artistry and journey thus far.

Across his young career, Stevan has continued building up prominence through his live performances at BIGSOUND 2019, Sound On, Together Fest and has also performed as the support act for both the Winston Surfshirt and Omar Apollo tours. As well as this, Stevan will end the year supporting APRA Award-winning band The Rubens at their headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, following his positive reception when he joined the band for their 2020 album launch tour through regional NSW.

With nods from the likes of triple j, The Independent (UK), CLASH, BBC Radio 1, and DORK under his belt, as well as nominations for ‘Best New Artist’ at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2021 and ‘International Breakthrough of the Year’ at Sweden’s GAFFA Awards 2021, there is a lot for fans to get excited about as Stevan continues to prove his place among the leading innovators not only in Australian music, but as a globally-recognised breakthrough act.

Stevan’s natural ability to express himself both as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist continues with today’s video; his smooth, honey drenched style once again on full display and teasing more to come in 2021.

Source: Media release, image: Jordan Munns

