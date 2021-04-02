Stevie Jean announces release of her debut album

Culture,Music,News

Recently relocating to Melbourne from her hometown of Darwin NT, musician Stevie Jean has announced her debut album The Dark will be out on 14th May 2021, and the lead single Menace, is available now.

Recorded in live takes at Darwin institution Studio G, and mixed with the raw power of the original vocal stem, Stevie takes cues from classic rock icons such as Suzie Quatro and Joan Jett – capturing a three-minute burst of fierce rebellious energy in musical form, and a taste of what to expect from her upcoming debut album.

Described by Stevie as “a concept”, the album delves into her adolescent ideas and experiences written from the age of 17 to 21 through the lens of fairy tales and pop culture.

“I was always scared of the dark as a kid. Don’t get me wrong, I loved it too. Adolescence brought with it the darkness that Johnny Cash sang about. Those feelings that have been broken into so many individual parts.

“Anxiety, depression, the blues, melancholy, bittersweetness, low self esteem, rage, pity, lust, gluttony, envy. So many shattered pieces of glass emotions that can be pulled apart and made clinical to examine and explain.

“Personally, I’m someone who feels deeply on an extreme scale. I just call it “The Dark.” Stevie Jean said.

Stevie Jean has previously released her own EP Blame Game in 2019, as well as collaboration EP Evenings with Tasman Keith later that same year. The Dark will be her first full length album release.

Take a listen to Stevie Jean’s new track.

Graeme Watson, Graeme previously interviewed Stevie Jean for Frooty Magazine.

