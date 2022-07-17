‘Still Me, Still Human’ is the theme for Wear It Purple Day 2022

Wear It Purple Day have announced that the theme for their 2022 events will be “Still Me, Still Human”.

Thousands of schools, community organisations, universities and workplaces will hold events across Australia on Friday 26th August for for Wear It Purple Day.

As a day of significance for many Australians, it focuses on LGBTQIA+ youth and the issues they face, whilst showing them they have the right to be proud of who they are and who they are becoming.

Since it was founded 12 years ago Wear it Purple Day has grown to be an international movement of expression, celebration and support. By wearing purple on the last Friday of August, you will demonstrate to hundreds of thousands of rainbow young people across Australia that you see them, you support them, and you respect them.

In announcing this year’s theme organisers said they wanted to share a message being that people tend to focus on labels, the news story, the target or data and forget what

we truly are – human.

“Our 2022 theme encapsulates the message of humanity, honesty, integrity and authenticity when discussing all diverse identities within the LGBTQIA+ community. We are your hospitality workers, your retail staff, your lawyers, your financial advisors, your teachers and, most importantly, your youth. We are human. It reassures us that the world is changing for the better to embrace a variety of diverse individuals and, over time, remove dehumanising stigmas surrounding LGBTQIA+ communities” organisers said making the announcement.

Find out how you can take part in the day at the Wear It Purple website.

Source: Media Release

