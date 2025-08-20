Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fashion fundraiser STYLEAID rises like a phoenix

Culture

After an eight year break STYLEAID, the fashion fundraiser returned as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of WAAC.

On Friday night celebrities, fashionistas, community members, health advocates and Perthonalities came together to raise money for HIV support, and to celebrate the local fashion industry.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal, mountains of entertainment, and a captivating fashion parade, before filling the dance floor until midnight. There was also an enthusiastic charity auction that raised thousands of additional dollars for the cause.

Guests were treated to entertainment from the WA Ballet, local drag superstars and jazz singer Ali Bodycoat.

Bodycoat sang a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now that paid tribute to Aly May, the long serving creative director of STYLEAID who passed away in 2022.

The fashion parade began with a walk down memory lane as it celebrated many of the memorable looks from years gone by, including some that have appeared on the cover of OUTinPerth in the past.

It was a moment to remember some of Perth’s leading fashion designers who are no longer with us like Ruth Tarvydas and Aurelio Costerella.

After a visit to the past, the parade then worked through the present and the future, presenting work from local designers and aspiring creatives from local TAFE colleges.

Community

Art exhibition at Crown Towers brings HIV science and art together

0
Artists each worked with a HIV scientist to reimagine a lab coat.
News

Adelaide Crows wait to find out how long Izak Rankine will be suspended for

0
Some reports the player will be given a 5 week ban over his alleged use of a gay slur.
News

Murder victim Trevor Doyle remembered as a proud gay and Aboriginal man

0
Police have charged a 28-year-old man over his alleged murder.
Culture

Review | ‘Relay’ is a high stakes race for survival

0
Relay | Dir: David Mackenzie | ★ ★ ★ ★...

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

