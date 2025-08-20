Fashion fundraiser STYLEAID rises like a phoenix

After an eight year break STYLEAID, the fashion fundraiser returned as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of WAAC.

On Friday night celebrities, fashionistas, community members, health advocates and Perthonalities came together to raise money for HIV support, and to celebrate the local fashion industry.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal, mountains of entertainment, and a captivating fashion parade, before filling the dance floor until midnight. There was also an enthusiastic charity auction that raised thousands of additional dollars for the cause.

Guests were treated to entertainment from the WA Ballet, local drag superstars and jazz singer Ali Bodycoat.

Bodycoat sang a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now that paid tribute to Aly May, the long serving creative director of STYLEAID who passed away in 2022.

The fashion parade began with a walk down memory lane as it celebrated many of the memorable looks from years gone by, including some that have appeared on the cover of OUTinPerth in the past.

It was a moment to remember some of Perth’s leading fashion designers who are no longer with us like Ruth Tarvydas and Aurelio Costerella.

After a visit to the past, the parade then worked through the present and the future, presenting work from local designers and aspiring creatives from local TAFE colleges.