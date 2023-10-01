Submit your nominations for the 2023 Proud Awards

The hard-working members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community will be recognised this month at the 8th annual Proud Awards.

The awards which cover everything from entertainment to community groups will be held on 14th October at Connections Nightclub and hosted by Flynn V and Ginava.

Today is the last day you can submit nominations for your favourite new drag talent, local performers, DJs, shows and sporting groups.

The awards will be handed out at one of the local LGBTIQA+ community’s biggest nights where everyone always dresses up to the max. Some of Perth’s top performers will also be providing the entertainment. Tickets are on sale now.

Alongside the publicly voted awards are a series of honours voted on by an organising committee and previous winners, this including the Hall of Fame and Outstanding Community Contribution Awards.

The awards are sponsored by Connections, The Court, Instant Products, Bears Perth, Clayton K Photography, Treen Street Chiropractic, Guzman Y Gomez, Perth Steam Works, Matthew Landers, Proud Entertainment Group, and Ballet Boutique.

