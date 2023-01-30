Sugababes, Agnes and more announced for Sydney Mardi Gras Party

The Sydney Mardi Gras team have finally revealed the lineup for their ultimate Party playground, promising a re-imagined footprint with headliner artists, international DJs and performances spanning across 7 venues.

A mix of indoor and outdoor spaces will be pumping all night long, with iconic artists and DJs taking over The Hordern, The Forecourt, Liberty Hall, Watson’s, The Courts and the Peter Finch Laws.

The fabulous roster of talent includes UK pop superstars Sugababes, who are coming back to Australia for the first time in over two decades with their original lineup, Swedish disco diva and Eurovision favourite Agnes, DJ’s HAAi, Peach, HALFQUEEN, Mark Picchiotti, SanFranDisko and many, many more.

Mardi Gras Party 2023 will also feature the Mardi Gras Midnight Show, a tribute to the colourful history of the Sydney Drag and Showgirls scene and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, celebrating 30-years since it was filmed.

The 2023 Party will see the return of the iconic I Am What I Am show. Traditionally performed every 10 years, the special Sydney WorldPride edition will feature Electric Fields and First Nations drag icons who will perform a specially recorded cover of the song featuring First Nations Language.

“We are thrilled to announce the line-up for Mardi Gras Party 2023 and can’t wait to see everyone come together to celebrate love and diversity on the dance floor,” Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said.

We know how much Party has been missed over the past couple years, and with over 50 talented artists, performers and DJs involved, it’s sure to be a night (and morning) to remember. See you on the dance floor!”

Mardi Gras Party will take over Moore Park this Sydney WorldPride on Saturday 25 February.

