Leigh Andrew Hill

Support local LGBTIQA+ organisations this GiveOUT Day

More than 15 Western Australian LGBTQIA+ organisations and social groups are taking part in this year’s GiveOUT Day fundraising blitz.

GiveOUT Day has been a national day of fundraising for those who support our communities since 2019.

In 2025, Rainbow Giving Australia are hoping to raise $550,000 for LGBTQIA+ non-profits. This year’s theme is the Love Edition – focusing on queer joy and celebration.

“GiveOUT Day shines a light on the strength, diversity and power of LGBTQIA+ organisations that are driving meaningful change” said Em Scott, CEO of Rainbow Giving Australia.

“By making giving easy, accessible and celebratory, GiveOUT Day helps ensure that funding reaches those organisations doing vital work every day.”

Last year, GiveOUT Day raised more than $500,000 for 120 organisations across the country. Among the recipients was our local Freedom Centre, who were supposed with almost $2,000 to support their youth focused Queer Prom.

More than a dozen outstanding local groups are eligible to raise funds through GiveOUT Day this year. Participants include Youth Pride Network, Transfolk WA, Sexual Health Quarters, Rainbow Futures WA, Pride in Swan, Magenta, Living Proud WA, Kimberley Blak Pride, Freedom Centre and Busselton Pride Alliance.

The folks at Perth Pride Choir are also seeking support for our state’s inaugural hosting of the Out & Loud Festival, which will bring vocal talent from around the world to perform for us here in Perth.

The Mirabilis Collective are an intergenerational ensemble of professional women musicians seeking to commission a remarkable new work by transgender composer Rose Russell.

GiveOUT Day will be held on Thursday, 16 October. Head to the website for more information.

