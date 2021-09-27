Support the Perth Pride Choir at their awesome Quiz Night

It’s no secret the OUTinPerth team love a good quiz night, and one of the best is the Pride Choir Quiz Night.

The biennial event is coming on Saturday 16th October and tickets are on sale now, you can find out all the details on the community group’s Facebook page.

Perth Pride Choir plays an important role, providing a safe space for members of our community to come together in harmony.

Funds raised from the Quiz will ensure the Choir can continue to be accessible to as many as possible.

The action will be occurring at the Royal Park Hall in West Perth and you can book a table of eight. If you don’t have a group of eight, the organisers can help you find a smaller group to join together with.

There’ll be a cash bar for drinks, and you can bring along your own snacks.