Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson heading down under

Zara Larsson is keeping her endless summer going, announcing she’s heading to Australia later this year.

The Midnight Sun singer will be touring to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in October, and pre-sale tickets are available now.

- Advertisement -

Larsson has been steadily releasing albums since 2014, but her latest high-energy pop album Midnight Sun has captured new fans around the globe.

The album’s titular single and Crush have seen plenty of radio play, and RuPaul’s Drag Race fans would have caught her tune Pretty Ugly as a recent lip-sync for your life – with Larsson herself as guest judge.

Larsson has also been a vocal advocate for equality, speaking out against ICE earlier this year and shutting down false accusations of homophobia levelled at her by a fan.

Zara Larsson is touring Australia this October. For more, head to livenation.com.au