Switzerland votes yes on marriage equality in national referendum

Voters in Switzerland have overwhelmingly voted in favour of changing the nation’s laws to legislate for same-gender marriage.

Results from the referendum held on Sunday have seen 64.1% vote in favour of same-gender marriage, equal adoption rights, citizenship options for spouses and sperm donation access for lesbian couples.

The ‘Yes’ vote also won a majority in each of Switzerland’s 26 regions, with the highest support reaching 74% in Basel City.

“It is a historic day for Switzerland,” Yes campaign representative Jan Muller told media.

“A historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the whole LGBT community.”

Marriage For All committee member Antonia Hauswirth also said supporters were “very happy and relieved.”

Switzerland now joins much of Western and Northern Europe in allowing same-gender marriage, while the majority of Eastern European nations still do not recognise same-gender spouses.

Switzerland’s Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the legislation should be amended before July 1st, 2022.

