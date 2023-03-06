Sydney ends World Pride with a massive walk across the Harbour Bridge

Sydney celebrated the end of World Pride festivities with 50,000 people taking part in a Pride march across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Photographs supplied by WorldPride Daniel Boud and Jaimi Joy. 

