Sydney gets ready to celebrate Pride with its second annual Pride Fest

Sydney will celebrate Pride with the city’s rainbow precinct of Oxford Street coming to life for a winter Pride Fest all through the month of June.

The city might be home to world famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras at the beginning of the year, but most of the northern hemisphere celebrate Pride inline with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall protests that turbo charged the gay and lesbian liberation movement.

- Advertisement -

Presented by Qtopia Sydney, the world’s largest centre for Queer history and culture, the month-long festival will feature more than 400 artists across 150+ events, including drag, theatre, comedy, cabaret, live podcasts, exhibitions and workshops every day and night from 1 – 30 June.

Only in its second year, Pride Fest is already being hailed as a vital addition to Sydney’s winter event calendar, and a natural fit with the NSW Government’s 24-Hour Economy Strategy.

Crowds are expected to exceed 7,000, offering a welcome lift to surrounding restaurants, bars, shops and cultural venues.

“There’s a clear gap in Sydney’s cultural calendar when it comes to Pride Month and winter arts,” said Greg Fisher, CEO of Qtopia Sydney. “Pride Fest fills that space, not just with world-class entertainment, but with real value for the local economy. This is about growing visibility, vibrancy and economic activity in the heart of our city.”

Events at this year’s festival include A Friend of Dorothy: Anthems of Pride. An award-winning musical

tribute to Queer anthems and icons. Plus show stopping drag diva Skank Sinatra will be delivering her show fresh from back-to- back wins at Adelaide Fringe.

There’s also The Platonic Human Centipede, which features musical sketch chaos from cult comedy duo Mel & Sam. The jam packed program has everything from late-night interactive cabaret shows, community panels and draw-and-sip sessions with a drag queen, to intimate documentary showings, and Mardi Gras float making workshops and reflections from the original 1978 Mardi Gras protestors.



“We’ve packed June to the brim,” said Artistic Director Carly Fisher. “Since last year’s festival, I’ve travelled across Australian and to Edinburgh, scouting standout acts. To now welcome them into the Qtopia Sydney family is a great honour. With up to five shows a night, all with different vibes, this is a month that invites everyone in.”

Check out the full program at Qtopia.