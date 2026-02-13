Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season is underway

The 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festivities have kicked off with the raising of the Progress Pride flag above Sydney Town Hall.

During the Mardi Gras celebrations until Sunday 1 March, the globally recognised emblem of LGBTIQA+ pride will remain in place on top of the landmark.

Mardi Gras flag raising

The City of Sydney is a major sponsor and supporter of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Community representatives, LGBTIQA+ leaders, allies and supporters came together at the flag-raising ceremony to honour diversity, inclusion and the ongoing fight for equality.

Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore spoke ahead of the flag raising

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore said the ceremony has become a meaningful tradition signalling the start of Mardi Gras in the city.

“For the last 16 years, we have raised a flag above Sydney Town Hall as a symbol of our support,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The Progress Pride flag joins the City’s Progress Pride walkway at Prince Alfred Park, flag and crossings at Taylor Square and banners along Oxford Street that celebrate pride in the city all year round.

“Raising the flag signals our commitment to celebrating diversity and standing alongside the LGBTIQA+ communities – not just during Mardi Gras, but every day.

“Mardi Gras is a time for joy and expression, and also a reminder of the importance of visibility, respect and inclusion.

“We have more LGBTQIA+ people in the City of Sydney than any other council in Australia and I am proud of our ongoing support and celebration of the festival. I wish everyone a safe and happy Mardi Gras.”

For more than 20 years, the City of Sydney has taken part in the Mardi Gras Parade. The City’s LGBTIQA+ network collaborated on this year’s theme, one that celebrates diverse communities and amplifies trans visibility.

The ‘Trans pride. Our pride.’ themed float will be led by trans artist Jamaica Moana who will be dressed in a gown reflective of power, transformation and new beginnings, created by Sydney fashion duo Katie-Louise and Lilian Nicol-Ford from the label Nicol + Ford.

“Our inspiration for the gown was the butterfly, a symbol that deeply resonates with the trans community through its powerful journey of metamorphosis,” Lilian Nicol-Ford said.

“The piece took more than 200 hours to create, crafted from layers of silk chiffon and hand embellished with thousands of rhinestones.

“It honours trans communities not only through its symbolism, but through its celebration of self-directed evolution and the beauty of becoming.”

The float will feature 75 staff dressed in white, pink and blue who, when combined, will form a large-scale transgender flag along the parade route. They will perform a choreographed routine to a mash-up track of songs by trans artists Jamaica Moana, Sophie and Baby Weight as well as classics such as Dee-Lite’s Groove is in The Heart, Praise You by Fatboy Slim and more.

“Our trans pride theme this year is a celebration of diverse communities and transformation,” the Lord Mayor said.

“This will be an LGBTIQA+ showcase that aims to highlight values of hope, resilience, trans rights and acceptance.”

Under the theme of ‘Ecstatica’, the 2026 Mardi Gras festival features a range of events including the Kaftana and Paradiso Pool Parties, Fair Day at Victoria Park, Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball and the Mardi Gras Parade.

One event that is not taking place this year is the massive party after the parade. Sydney gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras recently announced the party would be rested this year, noting it was too big a financial risk to the organisation.

Source: Media Release.