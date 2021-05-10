Sylas Dean releases his debut EP ‘American Dreeming’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Queer songwriter Sylas Dean has just released his debut EP American Dreeming.

Hailing from the small town of Rocky Hill, Connecticut – Sylas packed his car and drove clear across the country with hundreds of songs in his arsenal to reinvent himself as ‘Sylas Dean’ a musician with a dance-driven sound.

He described American Dreeming as a “celebration of power pop vocals with rock and dance oriented instrumentals that feels like you’re right on the floor of any gay club in downtown Los Angeles.”

Take a listen to one of the tracks below, or check out the entire EP on Soundcloud. You can follow him on Instagram too.

OIP Staff

