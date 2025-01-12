TAB Family release new single ‘Ecstasy’ and get ready for their Fringe World debut

Local Perth outfit TAB Family have a new tune, Ecstasy was released to streaming platforms this weekend and features their signature sound that melds together influences including Afrobeats, Alt-Pop, Soulful RnB, and Hip-Hop.

Founded by Nigerian-born Producer, DJ, and Percussionist Ayo Busari and co-fronted by dynamic Singer-Songwriter and Rapper Ayuba SOQS, TAB Family have been getting noticed for their distinctive sound. The collective is rounded out by With Ridge Moss on guitar, Angelo Ravina on keys, and Tao Mott on drums.

This year they will have their fringe debut at Fringe World when they play two nights at the State Theatre Centre on 24th and 25th of January.

TAB Family photographed by Phoebe Eames.

They collective waves with the launch of their single Dance For Me/Party Starter Energy, which led to their first sold-out headline show at The Bird.

Their EP, With Love, From TAB, released in May 2023, further established their growing presence. The band’s momentum continued with a debut national headline tour from February to April 2024, performing across cities like Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, including a standout set at St Kilda Festival.

They have also graced festivals like Fusion Festival, RTRFM’s In The Pines, Leavers Fest, Grooveland Festival, and WAM Fest.

TAB Family

The band also recently had an exciting performance at SXSW Sydney, cementing their reputation as one of the most promising acts on the Western Australian scene. Looking ahead, TAB Family is preparing to release their sophomore EP in mid-2025.

Take a listen to Ecstasy.