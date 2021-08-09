Take a look at SBS’s comedic new series ‘Iggy & Ace’

An outrageous but heartfelt comedy exploring friendship, addiction and recovery through a queer lens is coming to SBS On Demand this September.

Iggy & Ace charts the changing friendship between two alcoholics when one of them decides to get sober. The 6 x 10 minute Digital Originals series will premiere on SBS On Demand on Thursday 9 September.

Here’s the premise of the series; Iggy & Ace are two young, gay best friends who live, work and play together, inseparable in every way. But when Ace starts to suffer debilitating panic attacks when hungover, he winds up at a gay chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous determined to get sober.

Iggy is horrified, convinced that her friend has been indoctrinated into a religious cult, and views his rejection of their shared lifestyle as a rejection of her. Stung, Iggy does everything she can to disrupt his recovery and keep her best friend close, begging the question: Can Ace’s sobriety and his friendship with Iggy co-exist?

SBS Scripted Commissioning Editor Donna Chang said the series showcased some of Australia’s most up-and-coming new talent.

“Iggy & Ace is a hilarious, complex, and heart warming series helmed by some of Australia’s most exciting up and coming talent. We’re thrilled that through Digital Originals we can support and provide a platform for underrepresented voices and stories, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the series on SBS On Demand.”

The show was filmed in Perth and you’re sure to recognise many of the locations and there’s a lot of familiar faces in the cast too, including one former OUTinPerth cover boy.

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said a talent team was behind the new project.

“We’re thrilled to see such a fantastic Western Australian filmmaking team have the opportunity to showcase their series to a national audience. Hannah and AB are an impressive duo with an incredibly diverse slate of projects. Screenwest was delighted to be able to join SBS and Screen Australia in bringing this project to life.” Bestall said.

The title roles are played by Sara West as Iggy (Don’t Tell, Bad Girl) and WAAPA graduate Josh Virgona as Ace, in his first television role. Joining them are Roz Hammond (Mad As Hell, Muriel’s Wedding), Joanna Tu (A Lie Of The Mind, Skeleton), Dalip Sondhi (Tidelands, Pulse), Liam Graham (The Heights, Burning Kiss) and new talent Aiden Hawke.

Iggy & Ace was written by AB Morrison (Carnal Privlege, Tribunal), directed by Monica Zanetti (Ellie and Abbie, Unwell) and AB Morrison, produced by Hannah Ngo (Carnal Privilege, Tribunal) and Melissa Kelly (Upright, I Met A Girl). Story producer is Jessica Paine (Neighbours, The Heights), Editor is Melanie Annan (I Met A Girl, High Life), production designer Emma Fletcher (How To Please A Woman, Itch) and Director of Photography is Mahmudul Raz.

Iggy & Ace is a Lazy Susan Pictures production in association with Factor 30 Films for SBS. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Developed and produced with assistance from Screenwest and Lotterywest.

Iggy & Ace will be subtitled in five different languages including: Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Traditional Chinese and Korean. All subtitled versions will be available on the day of premiere.

Iggy & Ace will drop in full on SBS On Demand on Thursday 9 September.

