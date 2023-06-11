Take a look the upcoming series ‘Fellow Travellers’

The trailer for upcoming series Fellow Travellers has been released. The upcoming mini-series stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

It’s based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name that centres of a decades long romance between two men against the backdrop of American politics. The two men meet at the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s.

The relationship passes through the Vietnam protests of the 1960s, the disco hedonism on the 1970s, and into the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, while Bailey takes on the role of Tim Laughlin.

Allison Williams who played Marnie in Girls, Broadway star Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache and Chris Bauer (The Wire) are also in the cast.

Bomer is best known for his roles in The Normal Heart, American Horror Story and The Boys in the Band. While Bailey is recognised as for his role in the popular series Bridgerton.

Take a look at the trailer.

