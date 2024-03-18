Take an adventurous sonic journey via Audible Edge

Sunrise concerts, late night club shows, accessible recitals and sonic scavenger hunts announced as the full program drops for exploratory music festival Audible Edge.

Audible Edge is an artist-run festival of exploratory music in Boorloo and Walyalup. Operating annually since 2017 on Whadjuk Noongar land, Audible Edge is host to an international line-up and loads of underground local projects.

In 2024 it happens from sunrise on April 26 to moonrise on April 28, across multiple venues in back-to-back events full of great (weird) music.

The full lineup and program for the festival has just been released, promising totally unique, carefully curated experiences that experiment with how we can gather and listen together.

Highlights include Body the body at PS Art Space, an interdisciplinary show of music centring bodily experience. Starting as a recital of minimalist music by leading Australian percussionist Rebecca Lloyd-Jones, it ends as a party soundtracked by left-field club DJs Lia T & Rok Riley and Wayang and interspersed with experimental drag performances by Bobby Russell, Jxnior and Miss Phoria.

The centrepiece of the show is the Audible Edge Commission, Myriad Sun in the Block Universe, wherein frontrunning experimental rap group Myriad Sun will perform new and improvised music inside a cube of fog that doubles as a four-sided projector screen.

Other festival highlights include the gentle sunrise ambient concert Sun returns at WA Museum Boola Bardip, featuring a 90-minute set by internationally celebrated Myalup-based producer Matt Rösner.

The festival closing event, I make big noise and make small sound, is a family-friendly event featuring a new collaboration between one of Australia’s foremost poets John Kinsella and composer Simon Charles, and a family-friendly sonic scavenger hunt organised by Emilie Monty. It also features an album and book launch by songwriter Jenny Hickinbotham, whose award-winning work explores and destigmatises the lived experience of hearing voices.

Throughout the festival there’s a wide variety of musical offerings including performances from Patrick Gunasekera, Ayo Busari, Liam Downey and Sophia Hansen-Knarhoi, and many others.

Festival co-curator Annika Moses describes Audible Edge as “A 3-day-long party where you’re invited to listen, dance, cry, ask questions, be moved, move, meet new people, arrive at new discoveries, get wild and get weird. Instead of party bags you leave with a burgeoning feeling that new ways of listening and being are more than possible; they are probable and within our reach.”

All of the information, including detailed notes on accessibility, is available via the festival’s interactive website ae.tonelist.com.au. Audible Edge is presented by Tone List, a local label for exploratory music founded in 2016.

