Take That singer dropped from Pride Festival over social media posts

Take That singer Howard Donald has been dropped from appearing at the Nottingham Pride Festival in July after concern was raised about activity on his social media accounts.

In a statement, organisers of the Nottingham Pride Festival said Donald would no longer be appearing at the festival alongside Horse Meat Disco, Tayce, Danny Beard and Essel, and instead they would find an alternative performer.

The festival moved quickly to drop Howard Donald from their line-up after in emerged he has often ‘liked’ anti-transgender commentary on his social media channels.

Donald has been a member of the ‘boy-band’ since they formed in 1990. While Robbie Williams has gone on t0 have a massive solo career, and Jason Orange has opted for a life away from fame, Donald continues in the band alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen.

The band are reportedly in the middle of recording a new album, and recently played at the concert celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. DOnald was scheduled to make a solo appearance at the Pride festival.

In a post to his Instagram account Donald offered an apology.

“I have made a huge error in my judgment liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that, I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down.

“I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I have caused by my uneducated actions.

“I clearly have a lot to learn and it’s a priority for me that I do this.” Donald posted.

The singer has deleted his Twitter account where fans noticed he had been liking a series of anti-transgender comments, alongside anti-vax posts and various conspiracy theories.

This is how Take That were originally marketed. If it wasn’t for the gay fans Howard Donald would’ve never had a career, yet he thought it was ok to be openly homophobic & transphobic. SAD pic.twitter.com/UAXnSIe8lQ — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) June 17, 2023

Deeply disappointing to see Take That’s Howard Donald liking transphobic and homophobic tweets – while playing Pride festivals. The LGBT community made that band. And no, being homophobic or transphobic is not just “a different opinion.” pic.twitter.com/nz9VHnp8k2 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 17, 2023

Howard Donald “liked” a homophobic “Defund Disney” tweet. Howard Donald. The only man named after two Disney-owned ducks. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 17, 2023

