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Talking Generations: Intergenerational LGBTIQA+ café event returns this weekend

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A beloved local event is returning this weekend, providing an opportunity for LGBTIQA+ people to connect with community across generations.

Vic Park Pride and veteran LGBTIQA+ advocate June Lowe will present another Talking Generations event, focused on storytelling and solidarity.

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To mark International Pride Month, the event connects LGBTIQA+ community members with people of different ages to explore topics of identity, community and safety.

The conversation will open with a panel discussion with three representatives of different generations – community member Janice Frayter, OUTinPerth co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill and Youth Pride Network Education and Training Officer Jack Meakins.

Following the panel, tables will be invited to spark their own discussions in a safe and inclusive environment, prompting intergenerational connection, reflection and community building.

Light refreshments will be served, so come and enjoy good food, great company and even better conversation.

Talking Generations will be held this Saturday, 20 June at Connect Victoria Park. Tickets are free – to register, head to humanitix.com

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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