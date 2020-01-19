Tame Impala announce national tour this April

Perth band Tame Impala will head off on a national tour of Australia and New Zealand this April to celebrate the release of their latest album.

Starting in Auckland on Thursday 16 April at Spark Arena, the all ages show heads to Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Saturday 18 April, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday 20 April, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 23 April, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre Arena on Saturday 25 April; before heading to Perth for a huge hometown show at RAC Arena on Tuesday 28 April.

Joining Tame Impala on all dates are Texan band, Khruangbin. The instrumental three-piece had a sell out tour of Australia in 2019.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have established themselves as one of Australia’s most astounding live acts. Described as a “meditative, light-infused party of psychedelic euphoria”, their live experience is world renowned – last year impressing at prestigious headlining slots such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

In response to the bushfires currently ravaging Australia, Kevin Parker has announced that a donation from Tame Impala’s 2020 tour will be made to bushfire relief efforts.

“I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce. In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $AUD300,000 to bushfire relief charities.

We’ve all seen so many generous donations coming in from all around the world, which is amazing. We’re still working through exactly where the dollars will go but I want to ensure that no charity in need during this time is overlooked and that our contribution is helpful for both human and wildlife victims, as well being used actively in climate change research and bushfire prevention.”

Formed in Perth in 2007, the project had released three albums to date alongside several EPs. The band’s fourth record The Slow Rush is due to be released in February.

Take a listen to their latest offering Lost in Yesterday.

OIP Staff